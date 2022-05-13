May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.