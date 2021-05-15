This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
