For the drive home in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Hot and dry today in central and southern Illinois, but chance of severe storms returns Friday
Very warm temps will continue Thursday and Friday, but a cold front arriving Friday evening will cool things down and bring rain back to the area. Here's the latest on the possible severe weather.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms Friday night in central and southern Illinois. Rain lingers through the weekend
Still very warm today but a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and storms tonight. That's not the only cold front that's expected this weekend though. Full details on the next three days here.
As warm as Tuesday was, today is looking even hotter. Lots of humidity and a chance of rain as well. Will it be more of the same for Thursday? Full details in our updated forecast.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The Carbondale area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. There is a 35% chan…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…