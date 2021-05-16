Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't …
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We'll …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. …