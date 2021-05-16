May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.