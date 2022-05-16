This evening in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
