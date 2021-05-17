Carbondale's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
