May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.