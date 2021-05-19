May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.