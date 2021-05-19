This evening in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We wil…
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloud…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degree…
This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…