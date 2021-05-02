Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
