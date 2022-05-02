 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

Local Weather

