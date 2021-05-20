 Skip to main content
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

