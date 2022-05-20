For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Despite yesterday's cold front, temperatures will still be warm Monday in central and southern Illinois. Don't expect to stay rain free for long. We're already tracking our next round of rain.
Watch now: Small chance of rain today, but showers and storms likely late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning
Another warm, mostly dry day Tuesday in central & southern Illinois, but rain looks likely during the early morning hours Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it th…
The Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today'…
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degr…