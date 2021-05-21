May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.