This evening in Carbondale: Considerable cloudiness. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
