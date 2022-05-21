Carbondale's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
