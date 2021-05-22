Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
