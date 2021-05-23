May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.