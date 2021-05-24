For the drive home in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
