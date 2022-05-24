This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Wednesday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Widespread showers and storms across the state Wednesday morning with additional activity expected in the afternoon. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect per…