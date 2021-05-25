Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
