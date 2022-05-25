This evening in Carbondale: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain will be around for much of the afternoon and evening hours today. Severe storms are possible, especially in southern Illinois. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern Illinois, including Carbondale, until 11 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
Watch now: Full details on Thursday and Friday's severe weather threat in central and southern Illinois
With an area of low pressure working over the state today and a cold front Friday night, multiple rounds of rain are expected. Severe storms are possible in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Wet weekend ahead with a chance of severe storms both Friday evening and Saturday in Illinois
A cold front will slowly move across Illinois tonight thru Saturday night. Lots of rain expected with it and some storms could be severe. The latest on the threats and timing in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Mild and breezy in central and southern Illinois today, but rain will return tonight and looks likely for Wednesday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Wednesday with a small chance of severe storms
Multiple rounds of rain are expected both today and Thursday across Illinois. A few storms today could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. How likely is it th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect per…