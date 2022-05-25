May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.