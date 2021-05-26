Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
- Updated
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
