May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.

