May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.