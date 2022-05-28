 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

