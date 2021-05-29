May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.