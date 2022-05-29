May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.