May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.