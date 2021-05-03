 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News