For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Carbondale folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The fo…
Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Cha…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Rain is …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 …
For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mp…