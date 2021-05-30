 Skip to main content
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Carbondale. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

