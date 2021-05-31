Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
