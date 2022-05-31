May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Carbondale's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Carbondale area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.