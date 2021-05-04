Carbondale's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
