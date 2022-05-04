 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Carbondale. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

