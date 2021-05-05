This evening in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
