For the drive home in Carbondale: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
