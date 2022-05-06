For the drive home in Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:51 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain arriving this afternoon could contain some severe storms. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Carbondale. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…