May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

For the drive home in Carbondale: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SAT 4:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:51 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.