May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening's outlook for Carbondale: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Carbondale area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.