Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mainly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Monday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
