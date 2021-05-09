 Skip to main content
May. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

