For the drive home in Carbondale: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Carbondale Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mostly showers today in central Illinois, but storms look likely for the southern part of the state and a few could be severe. Rain is expected for Friday as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
As a cold front sweeps across Illinois, temps will be falling for many. See how much temperatures will drop today and tonight and how long the rain will be sticking around in our latest forecast.
Lots of light to moderate rain today with a few storms possible. Temperatures will be well below normal as well. How long will this dreary weather last? Find out in our complete weekend forecast.
With a warm front working across the state Thursday, showers and storms are coming back. A few storms in southern Illinois could produce damaging wind and hail. Here's the latest information.
It will be a warm day in Carbondale. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Carbondale. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61…
A Tornado Watch is in effect for central and southern Illinois until 8 p.m. Saturday. Storms are likely and damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible. Here's the latest information.