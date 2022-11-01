Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thesouthern.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.