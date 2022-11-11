This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
