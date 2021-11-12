Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tod…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of he…
Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix o…
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.