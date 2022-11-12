Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbon…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet…
Folks in the Carbondale area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Carbondale will see warm temper…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Carbondale: A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Carbondale will be warm. It…