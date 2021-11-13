This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Carbondale area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
