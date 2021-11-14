Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

This evening in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Carbondale temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.