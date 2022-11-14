Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
