For the drive home in Carbondale: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Carbondale will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
