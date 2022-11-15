Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Carbondale Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thesouthern.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbon…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect t…