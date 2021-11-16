 Skip to main content
Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Illinois

Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Carbondale people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Carbondale could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thesouthern.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

