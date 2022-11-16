Carbondale's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Carbondale area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thesouthern.com.
Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Illinois
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Carbondale today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Carbon…
This evening's outlook for Carbondale: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A shower of rain or wet…
Temperatures in Carbondale will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. …
Carbondale residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Carbondale community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Carbondale: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Th…
Carbondale's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Carbondale residents should expect t…